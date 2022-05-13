Advertisement

U-Mary Women’s Track & Field

U-Mary Women's Track & Field
U-Mary Women's Track & Field(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary track & field team has the two biggest meets of the season left on the schedule.

The Northern Sun Outdoor is this week in Aberdeen and the NCAA Division-II National Outdoor is in Michigan at the end of the month.

The Marauders are the defending conference women’s champion, and it looks like the team title could go down the final event.

“It’s just about how do we battle with what they’re good at and what we’re good at. There are a lot of things that are very similar to each other so can we win those battles; can we gain a place or two ahead of those teams in each event and sometimes that’s the difference. I really see that on the women’s side of things probably coming down to the 4-by-4 deciding a lot of places first all the way through fourth,” U-Mary Head Coach Cale Korbelik.

The Marauders finished second during the indoor season and Korbelik was looking for more of the same outdoors but then you know what happened.

Korbelik said: “Trying to find good weather, good meets and we had a great home meet and then the blizzard hit and we kind of hit a rut. We couldn’t go to meets of we went to meets that were maybe not the caliber that we needed due to the weather but in these last couple of weeks we went to the Drake Relays, and we went out to California for a meet, so we had great performances there. We had ten national marks just last week alone.”

The U-Mary women have won 10 of the 14 outdoor track titles since joining the Northern Sun.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
Bradley Morales abruptly changed his plea to guilty on AA-felony murder Thursday, in the 2017...
Trial ends as Minot man pleads guilty in slaying of mother of three
Search continues for missing Beulah teen Tyler Schaefer

Latest News

Girls Hockey Coaches
Girls Hockey Coaches in Bismarck
Minot State Football
Minot State football season schedule released, will play on new turf at Herb Parker Stadium
softball highlights
6PM Sportscast 5/11/22
sports spotlihgt bsc
Sports Spotlight: BSC baseball’s historic season