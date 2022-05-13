U-Mary Women’s Track & Field

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary track & field team has the two biggest meets of the season left on the schedule.

The Northern Sun Outdoor is this week in Aberdeen and the NCAA Division-II National Outdoor is in Michigan at the end of the month.

The Marauders are the defending conference women’s champion, and it looks like the team title could go down the final event.

“It’s just about how do we battle with what they’re good at and what we’re good at. There are a lot of things that are very similar to each other so can we win those battles; can we gain a place or two ahead of those teams in each event and sometimes that’s the difference. I really see that on the women’s side of things probably coming down to the 4-by-4 deciding a lot of places first all the way through fourth,” U-Mary Head Coach Cale Korbelik.

The Marauders finished second during the indoor season and Korbelik was looking for more of the same outdoors but then you know what happened.

Korbelik said: “Trying to find good weather, good meets and we had a great home meet and then the blizzard hit and we kind of hit a rut. We couldn’t go to meets of we went to meets that were maybe not the caliber that we needed due to the weather but in these last couple of weeks we went to the Drake Relays, and we went out to California for a meet, so we had great performances there. We had ten national marks just last week alone.”

The U-Mary women have won 10 of the 14 outdoor track titles since joining the Northern Sun.

