Sanford holds groundbreaking for Williston clinic

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More healthcare options will be coming to Williston as Sanford Health holds a groundbreaking ceremony for their new clinic.

The multispecialty clinic will be located in Williston Square a few blocks from Slim Chickens and Genesis. President and CEO of Sanford Health-Bismarck Dr. Todd Schaffer says preliminary dirt work will begin this summer.

“The groundbreaking, although ceremonial, represents the fact that we’ve arrived. And it shows the community that we’re committed to what we’ve said, promises made are promises kept,” said Schaffer

The clinic is expected to open by the end of 2024. Schaffer says construction of a hospital will eventually follow.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.