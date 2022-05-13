Advertisement

North Dakota Peace Officers Association honors fallen North Dakotans in the line of duty

2022 Peace Officers Memorial
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Peace Officer’s Association tonight honored the 66 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson died one year ago of a heart attack at work. His name will be added to the memorial.

”The support that we’re able to provide one another in times of crisis, when the unthinkable happens, is unparalleled, in my personal opinion,” said North Dakota Peace Officers Association president special agent John Clemens.

Wednesday and Thursday night the Capitol Building will be lit with a thin blue line, showing support for law enforcement.

