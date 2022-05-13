Name, mascot input needed for new Minot high school
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is reaching out to the community once again for feedback on a name for the new high school on Minot’s north hill.
They’re asking the community to vote on a few options.
The mascot ideas for the new high school are Sentinels, Jets, Stars, or Falcons.
You can vote through May 16.
We’ll have a link in this story on our website on where you can vote.
