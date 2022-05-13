Name, mascot input needed for new Minot high school

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is reaching out to the community once again for feedback on a name for the new high school on Minot’s north hill.

They’re asking the community to vote on a few options.

The mascot ideas for the new high school are Sentinels, Jets, Stars, or Falcons.

You can vote through May 16.

