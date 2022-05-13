Advertisement

Name, mascot input needed for new Minot high school

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is reaching out to the community once again for feedback on a name for the new high school on Minot’s north hill.

They’re asking the community to vote on a few options.

The mascot ideas for the new high school are Sentinels, Jets, Stars, or Falcons.

You can vote through May 16.

We’ll have a link in this story on our website on where you can vote.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Tyler Schaeffer
‘We did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home’: Body of Beulah teen found
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Bradley Morales abruptly changed his plea to guilty on AA-felony murder Thursday, in the 2017...
Trial ends as Minot man pleads guilty in slaying of mother of three
Medora Musical announces its cast for 2022

Latest News

Board candidates for June election
Ten school board candidates for June election
Abortion rights rally
Abortion rights rally to be held at Bismarck Capitol on Saturday
City of Hazen
In aftermath of dog attack, discussion on city dog policies brought before Hazen commissioners
Ryan Honda of Minot to honor first responders Saturday