Meeting the Minot City Council Candidates

MINOT, N.D. - Minot continued its meet the candidate forums this week with the city council candidates. Your news leader takes a look at the priorities of the four that are running for the three seats.

Lisa Olson is the current president of the city council. She says wants to see construction of the Center for Technical Education in downtown, as well as the completion of the new city hall.

“I believe that a majority of citizens are represented by the way that I vote. I’m invested in a few projects that need to be seen through to completion. I’m approachable,” said Olson.

Mark Jantzer, another incumbent in this race. He says he hopes to see the Northwest Area Water Supply project wrap up to provide a stronger guaranteed water supply.

“We have a wonderful community. Minot’s on a good path. If you look around you can see a lot of positive business and quality of life growth, and I think that what I want to do is to work to keep our progress on track in that regard,” said Jantzer.

Zach Raknerud is the one newcomer taking part in the race. He says he wants to prioritize redevelopment of downtown once Trinity moves out.

“I want to be a fresh voice on the council. I want to bring a fresh perspective, and I want to be someone that brings humble service to the people of Minot. I’m somebody, I’m willing to admit when I get things wrong, because I’m human and I’m going to get things wrong sometimes ‚” said Raknerud.

Paul Pitner is our last incumbent trying to keep hold of his seat. He discussed the importance of working collaboratively with other taxing entities and parts of the community.

“I’d love to do it again, because I feel like there’s a lot of work left to be done, there’s a lot of progress yet to be made, there’s a lot of things that are happening. I feel like I’ve been a part of that, I’ve been a catalyst for that over the last four years. I’d like to see that continue,” said Pitner.

An hour and a half of questions are available on the Minot YouTube page for people that want to learn more.

The Primary Election is on June 14

