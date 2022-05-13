Advertisement

Man arrested at Minot airport after passing through secure exit into boarding area

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said an early-Friday-morning flight out of Minot was canceled after a man passed through a secured exit and entered the airport’s boarding area.

Police said officers had responded to an unrelated situation at the airport, of a man upset about missing a flight.

While officers were responding, a security alarm went off.

Investigators said they learned a 42-year-old man waiting for his flight had passed through the boarding exit, and into the boarding area by the gates.

Per security procedures, the flight was deboarded and canceled, until the gates were thoroughly searched and cleared.

Police arrested the man for C-felony criminal trespass. Investigator said the man was not connected to, or related to, the initial upset passenger.

