KMOT to interview Minot mayoral candidates ahead of election

By KMOT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - We’re just over a month away from some major local elections, including the race to be the next mayor of Minot.

Current mayor Shaun Sipma, along with challengers Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler, are running for the spot.

Over the next few weeks KMOT will be interviewing these candidates to learn more about their platform, and their vision for the city.

KMOT will be interviewing Mayor Sipma Friday on why voters should re-elect him for one more term.

Tune in each of the next three Fridays for interviews of the candidates!

