John Sinn, champion for all things Minot, dies at 101

(Scandinavian Heritage Association)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – There are many people who advocate for Minot.

And then, there’s John Sinn.

Sinn died Friday morning of natural causes at the age of 101, according to his daughter Lois.

John Sinn was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and moved to North Dakota in the early 1940s, to farm.

Sinn served in the 386th Infantry Regiment with the U.S. Army during World War II.

After the war, Sinn worked in farming and construction, as well as with the Army Corps of Engineers.

In the late 1980s, he became heavily involved in the development and expansion of the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot, designing its water elements, maintaining the grounds, and training other employees.

The Scandinavian Heritage Association released a statement to Your News Leader on Sinn’s passing, that reads, in part:

“[John Sinn] knew how important the Scandinavian Heritage Park setting is, and its great purpose; to share the robust and valuable story of the early Nordic immigrants that settled in North Dakota; to invite visitors to learn about the values, ethics, and resourcefulness, about their commitment to create, build, grow, and shape communities into what they now have become. This, a worthy cause, an important piece of our history and a unique and beautiful setting to host the journey.

His shared vision and commitment to these beliefs will live on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and especially in the Scandinavian Heritage Association Membership, Board of Directors and invaluable Volunteers who continue to invest their time and resources throughout the year and in doing so, honoring all those who have made this unique setting available for all to enjoy and treasure.”

Despite approaching 100, Sinn did not let his age stop him from continuing to volunteer at First Lutheran Church, and attend Minot State football games.

A celebration of Sinn’s life will take place Wednesday, May 18, at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church.

Sinn will be interred at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Thursday, in a private family ceremony.

“Give it 101%” – John Sinn

