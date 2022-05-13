Advertisement

Girls Hockey Coaches in Bismarck

By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We knew this past winter would be the last season for the Bismarck Blizzard. Bismarck was going to split the girls hockey programs into two teams.

Tim Meyer is heading to Century. He led the Blizzard for eight years. Bismarck won six state championships with Tim calling the shots. Tim’s record was stellar 164-31-&-5. Meyer graduated from Century High School.

Nick Johnson will get the Legacy-Bismarck girls hockey program started. He’s a BHS graduate who’s been coaching for a couple of decades.

