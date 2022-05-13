Frequent rains causing new issues for farmers

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday’s Drought Monitor map shows Ward County is mostly out of drought conditions, but now, frequent rains are causing a new issue for farmers.

Planting for a number of crops has to delay when fields are too muddy. If things don’t dry it can delay the season. The more planting gets delayed, the more it shortens North Dakota’s already narrow growing season.

“I know there’s still a lot of producers very thankful for this moisture pattern because of how dry we were, but obviously you need the window to get the crop in to take advantage of the moisture,” said Jim Peterson, Wheat Commission.

Peterson adds that prices are still high enough to incentivize a late planting season for wheat farmers.

