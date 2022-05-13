Advertisement

Flooding on County Road west of Kenmare

The office said that, as of 10:30 a.m., the roadway remained open. However, conditions can rapidly change, and drivers are advised to use caution if they have to drive across flooded roadways.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Ward County Road 1, west of Kenmare on the Des Lacs river, is experiencing flooding, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said that, as of 10:30 a.m., the roadway remained open. However, conditions can rapidly change, and drivers are advised to use caution if they have to drive across flooded roadways.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

