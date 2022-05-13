Advertisement

Dickinson will place 20 cigarette litter receptacles around city

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 12, 2022
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Springtime means spring clean-up.

In the next few weeks, people in Dickinson are working on beautifying the city.

Dickinson’s Recycling Coordinator Rachel Shumaker says Keep America Beautiful awarded the city with a grant to help clean up. The $10,000 will be used to put up 20 cigarette litter receptacles around town.

Shumaker says from Friday through the May 22, residents can bring their waste to the Baler Building.

She says curb side pickup is available from the 16th through the 20th.

“We want to take some pride in our city, we want to make sure that things are looking nice, and then also making sure that things are going to the right place our recycling is going to recycling, our garbage is going to the landfill,” said Rachel Shumaker, recycling coordinator.

There will be a city-wide spring clean-up next Friday. Shumaker says city officials from various departments will take part in the day.

