Mayor Howard Klug highlights present, future of Williston at ‘State of the City’

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Thursday, Williston city officials held their annual “State of the City” address, providing updates on how the community is faring.

The State of the City address was full of information, leading with Mayor Howard Klug giving people a visual “tour” of Williston, highlighting projects and improvements throughout every area of town.

From plans at Williston Square, advancements in unmanned aviation, and creating more daycares, Klug explained that efforts continue to make Williston a better place for everyone.

“As we move forward, Williston has a bright future,” said Klug.

Leaders spoke about how Williston is transforming into a big city, understanding the growing pains that come with population increases and development. New industries interested in the region are helping to make Williston more than just a city dependent on oil.

“We really continue to have this strong appetite and eagerness for progress in Williston. No matter where you go, Williston is always looking forward,” said David Tuan, City Administrator.

As the community grows, so does the need for workforce and education. Klug says as Sanford Health works to bring a new clinic to Williston, the University of Mary is interested in adding four-year courses at Williston State College to help people get into the field.

“(They can have) five to six programs right off the bat that they can provide here to keep the students here and to train them. The University of Mary is one of the top schools in the country, and they are interested in Williston too,” said Klug.

Klug also addressed the concerns of building affordable housing and mental care facilities, saying while he doesn’t have the answer, he’s confident that the administration will figure it out, as they “normally do”.

Following the address, Klug announced that Taco Bell had officially signed a letter of intent. He expects that to be open by this time next year.

