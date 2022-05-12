Advertisement

Mayor Howard Klug highlights present, future of Williston at ‘State of the City’

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Thursday, Williston city officials held their annual “State of the City” address, providing updates on how the community is faring.

The State of the City address was full of information, leading with Mayor Howard Klug giving people a visual “tour” of Williston, highlighting projects and improvements throughout every area of town.

From plans at Williston Square, advancements in unmanned aviation, and creating more daycares, Klug explained that efforts continue to make Williston a better place for everyone.

“As we move forward, Williston has a bright future,” said Klug.

Leaders spoke about how Williston is transforming into a big city, understanding the growing pains that come with population increases and development. New industries interested in the region are helping to make Williston more than just a city dependent on oil.

“We really continue to have this strong appetite and eagerness for progress in Williston. No matter where you go, Williston is always looking forward,” said David Tuan, City Administrator.

As the community grows, so does the need for workforce and education. Klug says as Sanford Health works to bring a new clinic to Williston, the University of Mary is interested in adding four-year courses at Williston State College to help people get into the field.

“(They can have) five to six programs right off the bat that they can provide here to keep the students here and to train them. The University of Mary is one of the top schools in the country, and they are interested in Williston too,” said Klug.

Klug also addressed the concerns of building affordable housing and mental care facilities, saying while he doesn’t have the answer, he’s confident that the administration will figure it out, as they “normally do”.

Following the address, Klug announced that Taco Bell had officially signed a letter of intent. He expects that to be open by this time next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Medora Musical announces its cast for 2022
The Impact of Diabetes on Teeth
BREAKING: Bradley Morales changes plea to guilty, ending murder trial
Once a year, Bismarck Public Schools names a Custodian of the Year. That ward was recently...
Simle head custodian named BPS Custodian of the Year, hopes to be role model to students