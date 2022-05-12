‘We did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home’ Body of Beulah teen found

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The body of a missing Beulah High School senior, Tyler Schaeffer, has been found. A resident found the body last night near where police and search and rescue dive teams were searching in the Knife River in Beulah.

In downtown Beulah, the class of 2022 is honored with banners hung on light poles. Tyler Schaeffer’s photo is here, and it stands out as the community has made a memorial below his banner to grieve the loss of their friend and classmate.

“Certainly, it’s always hard to lose somebody especially in a small community but especially so young and in such tragic circumstances. It just takes a toll on everybody,” said Pastor Kent Sperry at Prince of Peach Church in Beulah.

Although the police and the community had hoped for a different ending, they are grateful for closure.

“You know we’re all disappointed, but we did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home,” said Chief of Police Frank Senn.

Now the community will begin to heal.

“Certainly, there will be a lot of tragic things that happen in life, and we learn how little control we have. But we look to the one who is in control and trust ourselves to Him, and look to Him for His blessings,” says Pastor Sperry.

The police believe Tyler’s death to be accidental but cannot officially say until they receive reports from the State Medical Examiner’s office.

There are funeral plans in Beulah, and a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the costs of the funeral. Fundraiser by Jennifer Utecht : Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund (gofundme.com)

