Advertisement

‘We did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home’ Body of Beulah teen found

(kfyr)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The body of a missing Beulah High School senior, Tyler Schaeffer, has been found. A resident found the body last night near where police and search and rescue dive teams were searching in the Knife River in Beulah.

In downtown Beulah, the class of 2022 is honored with banners hung on light poles. Tyler Schaeffer’s photo is here, and it stands out as the community has made a memorial below his banner to grieve the loss of their friend and classmate.

“Certainly, it’s always hard to lose somebody especially in a small community but especially so young and in such tragic circumstances. It just takes a toll on everybody,” said Pastor Kent Sperry at Prince of Peach Church in Beulah.

Although the police and the community had hoped for a different ending, they are grateful for closure.

“You know we’re all disappointed, but we did what we sought out for and we brought Tyler home,” said Chief of Police Frank Senn.

Now the community will begin to heal.

“Certainly, there will be a lot of tragic things that happen in life, and we learn how little control we have. But we look to the one who is in control and trust ourselves to Him, and look to Him for His blessings,” says Pastor Sperry.

The police believe Tyler’s death to be accidental but cannot officially say until they receive reports from the State Medical Examiner’s office.

There are funeral plans in Beulah, and a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the costs of the funeral. Fundraiser by Jennifer Utecht : Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund (gofundme.com)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
BREAKING: Bradley Morales changes plea to guilty, ending murder trial
Search continues for missing Beulah teen Tyler Schaefer

Latest News

Medora Musical announces its cast for 2022
The Impact of Diabetes on Teeth
Mayor Howard Klug highlights present, future of Williston at ‘State of the City’
BREAKING: Bradley Morales changes plea to guilty, ending murder trial