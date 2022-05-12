Advertisement

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video

Prosecutors say the surveillance video led to several tips that helped catch the suspect. (WFXT, BURLINGTON POLICE, MIDDLESEX COUNTY DA, CNN)
By WFXT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Mass. (WFXT) - With the help of the public, Massachusetts police arrested a man for an attempted abduction. Surveillance video shows the suspect grab a woman and pull her down the street as she struggles to break free.

Tyler Healey, 23, spent two days on the run after what police say was an abduction attempt Sunday night in Burlington, Massachusetts. He faces four charges, including attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to rape.

Surveillance video shows a man police believe to be Healey grabbing the 37-year-old victim. He puts her in a headlock, dragging her away.

Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a 37-year-old woman. Those charges include attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to rape.(Source: Burlington Police, WFXT via CNN)

But she put up a big fight, and police say it worked.

“I thank the victim specifically for her fight, her tenacious fight that night, the fight she put up in the middle of that Middlesex Turnpike. She gave herself a chance,” said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne.

That surveillance video led to several tips that helped catch Healey, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. Prosecutors say one of those tips was from the suspect’s father, who recognized his son’s sneakers.

Authorities also praised Ariel Naylor, a woman who called 911 and helped scare the suspect away after witnessing the attempted abduction.

“I did it because that woman needed my help,” Naylor said.

She is now being called a hero.

“[She] put herself into harm’s way, potentially acting without due regard for her safety, and her acts were selfless,” Browne said.

Healey appeared in court Wednesday. He is being held until next week for a dangerous hearing.

