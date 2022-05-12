Rugby Amtrak Station undergoing renovation

RUGBY, N.D. – The train station in Rugby is being made more approachable and comfortable for the public.

About $3 million is going into the renovations for the building. They are making the platform ADA compliant, as well as repairing and renovating the building.

“Heated platform on the platform, air conditioned station on the interior waiting room will make it a lot more welcoming for people to visit the geographic center of the country, North America even, right there in Rugby, or nearby,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak.

The spokesman says Amtrak will be returning to daily service on May 23, though people in Rugby will need to step around construction.

