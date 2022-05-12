Advertisement

Rugby Amtrak Station undergoing renovation

Rugby Amtrak Station
Rugby Amtrak Station(KMOT)
By John Salling and Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. – The train station in Rugby is being made more approachable and comfortable for the public.

About $3 million is going into the renovations for the building. They are making the platform ADA compliant, as well as repairing and renovating the building.

“Heated platform on the platform, air conditioned station on the interior waiting room will make it a lot more welcoming for people to visit the geographic center of the country, North America even, right there in Rugby, or nearby,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak.

The spokesman says Amtrak will be returning to daily service on May 23, though people in Rugby will need to step around construction.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Horse euthanized near Minot
Horse euthanized after falling into sinkhole, injuring itself near Minot
Old North Dakota capitol building
Bismarck 150th anniversary series: the capital
weather 5/11
Evening Weather 5/11/22
softball highlights
6PM Sportscast 5/11/22