Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say remains found along the Missouri River late Tuesday night are that of 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Ft. Yates.

Police say findings from an autopsy and dental records connect the remains to the woman reported missing to Bismarck Police in January, 2022. Little Bird’s family say they have not seen her since June, 2021.

Officers responded to a report from a fisherman on the river at around 9:10 pm on May 10th. The case remains under investigation but police say there are so far no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.