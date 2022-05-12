Advertisement

Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River

Valene Little Bird has been missing since June, 2021
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say remains found along the Missouri River late Tuesday night are that of 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Ft. Yates.

Police say findings from an autopsy and dental records connect the remains to the woman reported missing to Bismarck Police in January, 2022. Little Bird’s family say they have not seen her since June, 2021.

Officers responded to a report from a fisherman on the river at around 9:10 pm on May 10th. The case remains under investigation but police say there are so far no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Panda Express
Panda Express coming to Bismarck

Latest News

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Wind rose for Bismarck and Bismarck airport satellite image
Morse Code of Weather: how wind direction influences when we warm up and airport runway orientation
Pacific-North American Pattern teleconnection and precipitation over the past few months in...
Morse Code of Weather: explaining our recent active pattern with the Pacific-North American teleconnection
Minot park candidates
Meeting the Minot Park Board candidates