Minot State football season schedule released, will play on new turf at Herb Parker Stadium

MINOT, N.D. -- Minot State football released its 2022 season schedule Thursday morning.

The athletic department also announced the games will be played on new field turf, which will be installed at Herb Parker Stadium this summer.

The season opens at home on September 3 against Winona State, the first of five home games.

Both rivalry games will be in Minot this season: the Battle of the Beavers (vs. Bemidji State) on October 1 and the Battle of the Big Lake (vs. University of Mary) on November 12.

The full schedule is available on the Minot State Athletic Department website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.