Advertisement

Minot State football season schedule released, will play on new turf at Herb Parker Stadium

Minot State Football
Minot State Football(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. -- Minot State football released its 2022 season schedule Thursday morning.

The athletic department also announced the games will be played on new field turf, which will be installed at Herb Parker Stadium this summer.

The season opens at home on September 3 against Winona State, the first of five home games.

Both rivalry games will be in Minot this season: the Battle of the Beavers (vs. Bemidji State) on October 1 and the Battle of the Big Lake (vs. University of Mary) on November 12.

The full schedule is available on the Minot State Athletic Department website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

softball highlights
6PM Sportscast 5/11/22
sports spotlihgt bsc
Sports Spotlight: BSC baseball’s historic season
Bismarck State Baseball
Sports Spotlight: BSC baseball’s historic season
Johnnie Candle: Pro's Pointer
Pro’s Pointer #2 - boat electronics