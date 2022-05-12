Medora Musical announces its cast for 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several familiar faces are returning to the Burning Hills Amphitheatre for another season. This year’s hosts are Calamity Annie and Dusty Drake, and several North Dakotans are performing in the show.

The cast has just arrived in Medora to start rehearsals and they’re excited to welcome audiences soon.

“There really is nothing else like it, it is a legacy show, a family tradition that’s been running for years and years, and if you love really high energy, country western music and gospel music, it really is the most exciting show you can have,” said Alix Johnson, Medora Musical Marketing Specialist.

The show starts in June and tickets are on sale. You can purchase them and find out more about the cast by visiting Medora.com.

