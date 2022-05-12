Advertisement

Medallion reported stolen from Scandinavian Heritage Park

Plaza Scandinavia
Plaza Scandinavia
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A medallion commemorating Minot’s sister city of Skien, Norway, was reported stolen from the large ground map of Scandinavian countries, according to leadership with the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot.

The map, referred to as “Plaza Scandinavia,” lies at the entrance to the park, and features the five Nordic countries. The bronze inset medallion marking Skien is missing, leaving a hole in the map.

Minot and Skien began their sister city relationship in 1981, according to the park.

Anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the medallion should contact Minot Police Det. Gregg Johnson at 701-852-0111.

