The Impact of Diabetes on Teeth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Healthy teeth go a long way in safeguarding your overall health, which is why a recent analysis of teeth among those with diabetes has doctors concerned.

It showed that people with Type 2 diabetes have a 20-percent higher chance of losing their teeth.

Researchers analyzed results from 22 different studies, and concluded that doctors need to pay particular attention to a diabetic patient’s teeth, especially since The American Diabetes Association says one in three diabetes patients suffers from severe periodontal disease. If left unchecked, it likely leads to tooth loss. That, in turn, can lead to a shorter life, plagued by an increased risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and cancer.

The results were published in BMC Endocrine Disorders.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.