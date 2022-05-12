Advertisement

Horse euthanized after falling into sinkhole, injuring itself near Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities euthanized a horse Wednesday, after the animal entered a narrow sinkhole near the Trestle Valley area west of Minot, and injured one of its legs, according to the Minot Rural Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Rob Knuth said they responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. on County Road 17 by the Gassman Coulee. He said the homeowner, who owns the animal, found it in the sinkhole.

Knuth said the animal suffered a major injury to its right front leg, and after discussing with a veterinarian, the homeowner decided to have the animal euthanized.

Knuth said the Rural Fire Department assisted in removing the animal from the sinkhole. He said the horse was roughly 29 years old.

