Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Little Bird has not been seen by family since June, 2021.
Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River
Locations of where these Indian Boarding Schools were in what is now North Dakota.
Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota
Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Mother of slain high school student opens up about her loss and search for answers.
‘Violence didn’t come from Joe’: Mom, dad speaking out after son killed in school fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package