BREAKING: Bradley Morales changes plea to guilty, ending murder trial

MINOT, N.D. – The retrial in the case against Bradley Morales came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon, when Morales changed his plea to guilty on the AA-felony murder charge.

In a stunning turn of events, Morales, who had been representing himself at trial, told the court Thursday he wished to change his plea.

A jury convicted Morales in 2018, in the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake, though the North Dakota Supreme Court later threw out the conviction.

Judge Douglas Mattson ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The state is recommending a sentence of no more than 40 years, with credit for time served, which was Morales’ original sentence.

Your News Leader will have more on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.