BREAKING: Bradley Morales changes plea to guilty, ending murder trial

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer and Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The retrial in the case against Bradley Morales came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon, when Morales changed his plea to guilty on the AA-felony murder charge.

In a stunning turn of events, Morales, who had been representing himself at trial, told the court Thursday he wished to change his plea.

A jury convicted Morales in 2018, in the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake, though the North Dakota Supreme Court later threw out the conviction.

Judge Douglas Mattson ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The state is recommending a sentence of no more than 40 years, with credit for time served, which was Morales’ original sentence.

