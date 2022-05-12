Advertisement

Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder for role in jail fight

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say tried to kill an inmate has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Gonzalez was in jail on several charges when he began beating another inmate. They say surveillance footage showed a six-minute assault where Gonzalez choked the inmate and stomped on his head. The inmate was treated at the hospital and later returned to the jail.

Gonzalez was charged with attempted murder. His jury trial began Tuesday.

Wednesday, the jury found him not guilty of attempted murder, but found him guilty of the lesser offense of aggravated assault.

Aggravated assault is a class C felony. Gonzalez could face up to five years in prison on that charge. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

