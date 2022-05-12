Advertisement

An Alzheimer’s Disease study is seeking participants over 60 years old with mild symptoms

Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's...
Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's disease.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Researchers with Mass General Brigham, a nonprofit hospital in Boston, are looking for participants for a study on Alzheimer’s Disease between the age of 60 and 85 years of age and showing mild symptoms.

In a release, the researchers said they are looking to see if a new nasal drug called Protollin is safe in those suffering from Alzheimer’s and whether it ultimately improves cognition.

Doses will gradually be increased in different subjects in the study to find out what the highest dose of Protollin to take is, the researchers said. They said the drug is yet to be studied nasally and they want to see if it affects the immune system and is safe to use.

The researchers said they aim to find the proper dose to use on Alzheimer’s patients and work to identify a new potential treatment for the disease.

The study is requiring participants who are:

  1. Between the ages of 60 and 85 who have been diagnosed with early to mild Alzheimer’s disease
  2. On able to be on a stable medication regimen for 8 weeks before the study and which will be stable during the study
  3. Not pregnant, lactating or of childbearing potential, which includes being two years post-menopausal for women or surgically sterile
  4. Amyloid-positive PET scan (if the other criteria are met)
  5. Able to understand and provide informed consent

The study will take eight visits over a 45-day period. The researchers said participants are not expected to gain any medical benefit from the study, but they will walk away with up to $400 for their time.

For more information on the study, visit the Mass General Brigham website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate
Biden said the deficit increased every year under “the great MAGA king.”
Biden calls Trump ‘MAGA king,’ vows to push GOP contrasts
Rugby Amtrak Station
Rugby Amtrak Station undergoing renovation
Horse euthanized near Minot
Horse euthanized after falling into sinkhole, injuring itself near Minot