Advertisement

West Fargo Police Department’s Lt. Adam Gustafson to be honored at memorial

Lieutenant Adam Gustafson
Lieutenant Adam Gustafson(West Fargo Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Police officer who died on duty will be honored Thursday at the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial in Bismarck.

Lt. Adam Gustafson died on May 18, 2021 from a heart attack at the police station. His name will be added to the memorial alongside the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The West Fargo Police Department will also participate in National Law Enforcement Memorial Day at Lindenwood Park at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 13. A private memorial will be held at the West Fargo Police Department on Wednesday, May 18, to honor Lieutenant Gustafson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man
31-year-old Maurice Delage
Mandan man pleads not guilty to stealing $160,000 of drugs from pharmacy
Panda Express
Panda Express coming to Bismarck
Hettinger man in custody after prosecutors say he sent child sexual abuse materials on app
Dondarro Watts
Bismarck man to see two years in prison for leaving quadriplegic person without care, means of communication