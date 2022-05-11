Advertisement

TrainND Northwest to build public ‘Drone Park’ in Williston

Kenley Nebeker and Shawn Wenko with the Censys Sentaero.
Kenley Nebeker and Shawn Wenko with the Censys Sentaero.(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The potential for unmanned aerial drones continues to grow, and so does the need for training. That’s why educators in Williston are building some new infrastructure east of town.

Empty space near Williston State College is going to be transformed into a drone park and training grounds for TrainND Northwest’s drone academy. Not only will it provide adequate space to fly these vehicles, but it will also be available for public use.

This patch of land on East Dakota Parkway will soon be the hub for TrainND’s drone testing site. It will also have seating and shaded areas for the public to witness these vehicles in action.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to experience UAS in a safe, confined area. Hopefully that sparks interest where people want to come, take the training, and explore job opportunities,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training for TrainND Northwest.

On Tuesday, the Williston City Commission approved up to $150,000 from the STAR Fund to assist TrainND Northwest in creating the park. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko says creating more opportunities to fly will help in attracting more businesses while developing the workforce.

“It’s going to be a neat park and it’s really a one-of-its-kind here in western North Dakota for UAS operators to go out, have some fun, do some training, and fly UAS,” said Wenko.

Through the Vantis network, drone operators in northwest North Dakota are able to fly their drones beyond visual line of sight, which has created opportunities for package delivery and pipeline inspections. Last month, ISight Drone Services showed the potential for drones by assisting Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative in their power restoration efforts.

“Without the drone technology, it would have taken us much, much longer. It’s important to the utility industry and to the many industries in the region,” said Chris Brostuen, Williston City Commissioner and Assistant Manager for MWEC.

Nebeker also plans to add a drone racing course to the area. He is hoping to see the park set up by the end of summer.

TrainND Northwest provides drone courses for both visual and beyond visual line of sight. For more information on these courses, visit willistonstate.edu/trainnd.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Line worker rodeo, the annual event at Bismarck State College
New class of line workers prepare for careers in North Dakota
Proposals for Opioid Disposal
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot
Jurors in and out of the courtroom during third day in Morales retrial
Dickinson has new personal training room at community center