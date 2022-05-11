Sports Spotlight: BSC baseball’s historic season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The crack of a baseball bat is a sound that the Bismarck State baseball team has heard plenty over the last several months.

“The regular season was about as good as it can get. I mean, we won the regular-season championship, and did some offensive things that I don’t think a lot of other programs have ever done,” said Michael Keeran, BSC baseball head coach.

An offense that finished the regular season with a team average of .426, scored 378 times and totaled more than 400 hits in 35 games.

“Literally unbelievable. It’s insane sometimes some of the numbers we put up. You just don’t believe it half the time,” said Carter Rost, BSC pitcher.

“Honestly, it’s kind of crazy for us. You know there’s not really a way to explain it. We just click together pretty well,” said Logan Grant, BSC outfielder.

BSC scored double-digit runs in 20 of 35 games heading into the postseason. A group that has full trust in the next man up.

“Knowing that if I don’t have the at-bat I want to have, the next guy behind me is going to. It’s a lot of trust, that the guy behind you is going to do their job as well. So all we have to do is do your job, and the next guy will pick you up after,” said Grant.

The historic offense isn’t by luck. It’s by a forced pressure and a group of guys who just want to go out and compete.

“I would say 95% of the time, our environment in the cages is harder than it is in the game. That’s what you want. You want to increase the speed, you want to increase the tempo, you want to make it uncomfortable so the uncomfortable becomes comfortable in game time. We’ve got good baseball players, but we have really, really good competitors. I’d rather have it that way where I have to reel them back in rather than always trying to motivate them and always trying to fire them up,” said Keeran.

Their national title hopes are still alive as they prepare for the region championship. A team that feels ready for whatever comes their way, after a season of seemingly every adversity that could be thrown their way.

“We went through a snowstorm in Aril. We went through playing a game at 3 a.m. We’ve played in 70 mph winds. We’ve played in a real feel of 25 (degrees). If we can come out of all of this and be 35-5, or 35-6, or whatever we are, we can do anything. I think right now we’re a pretty scary team. We didn’t play our best baseball this weekend, we’re still in the playoffs,” said Keeran.

