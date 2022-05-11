Pro’s Pointer #2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are three components to making your electronics work well in your boat and that’s what Johnnie Candle is explaining in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “This past winter I was the instructor for nearly 80 hours of training on the proper use of your marine electronics. At nearly all of those training sessions, installation was found to be a major hang-up on getting the best performance on your marine electronics. It’s actually really simple. It all starts with the power supply first. You need a battery that’s large enough and capable enough of delivering the proper amounts of voltage and current to make your system work properly. Next is the wire. I like to use an eight-gauge marine tinned copper wire. The eight-gauge wire allows for the efficient flow of electricity and the tinning of the copper makes it resist corrosion, so it lasts much longer. The third aspect and final one is the connections. I use a commercial grade crimping tool, so I am positive to get good, strong connections that do not allow for voltage drop so it all comes down to this. Batteries, wire and connections! I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, we’ll show you why Johnnie is drilling some holes in his brand-new boat.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.