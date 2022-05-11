Proposals for Opioid Disposal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Patients who are prescribed opiates following surgery often have tablets left over, and they tend to sit around in a drawer or medicine cabinet.

It’s a problem, because too often, they fall into the wrong hands.

Given the addictive nature of the drugs, the Food and Drug Administration is studying disposal methods that consumers may actually use to get rid of them.

One method under consideration by the FDA would require that opioids be dispensed with prepaid mail-back envelopes. The FDA is taking comments on the mail-back proposal through June 21.

However, some researchers say the patient may perceive that as work, and instead, favor sending patients home with a powder that, when added to the pill bottle, neutralizes the leftovers before they are simply tossed out.

A study published in Jama Open Network indicates people are twice as likely to get rid of unused opioids if they are offered an easy disposal method.

