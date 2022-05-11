Advertisement

Power restored for all residents with Burke-Divide Electric

Power restoration
Power restoration(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, N.D. (KUMV) - After weeks of restoration efforts, all residential customers with Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative have their power back on.

General Manager Jerry King says less than 50 meters remain out in their coverage area, all of them being commercial and seasonal. Crews are continuing their work and are gearing up for final restoration and cleanup efforts.

“We’re still on emergency mode because we don’t have all the meters back on, but we feel good about at least having the residentials on,” said King.

Efforts will be slowed down due to rain making some roads difficult to travel. Additional contractors will be assisting Burke-Divide on Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Kenley Nebeker and Shawn Wenko with the Censys Sentaero.
TrainND Northwest to build public ‘Drone Park in Williston
New curriculum in development for K-12 students in North Dakota
Ashlan Garcia
Minot Police asking for public’s help in locating missing person
Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man