Power restored for all residents with Burke-Divide Electric

COLUMBUS, N.D. (KUMV) - After weeks of restoration efforts, all residential customers with Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative have their power back on.

General Manager Jerry King says less than 50 meters remain out in their coverage area, all of them being commercial and seasonal. Crews are continuing their work and are gearing up for final restoration and cleanup efforts.

“We’re still on emergency mode because we don’t have all the meters back on, but we feel good about at least having the residentials on,” said King.

Efforts will be slowed down due to rain making some roads difficult to travel. Additional contractors will be assisting Burke-Divide on Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.