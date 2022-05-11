Advertisement

Police badge has deeper meaning for Bismarck father and son

By Erika Craven
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1992, Randy Ziegler was training to be a police officer at Bismarck’s police academy.

“This is the only job I really applied for was Bismarck, because I have always liked the community here,” said Bismarck Police Department Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler in a 1992 interview with Your News Leader.

Now, he remembers when he was initiated onto the force.

“When you first start, you get a badge that says, ‘Police officer,’” said Deputy Chief Ziegler.

His wife pinned on his first badge. And his thought in that moment?

“You think about all the people that came before you,” said Deputy Chief Ziegler.

Ziegler is now Bismarck’s Deputy Chief, and his son Jalen is joining him on the force.

“It’s a big deal for me and my dad,” said Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Jalen Ziegler.

A special moment for the father and son: Deputy Chief Ziegler pinning on Jalen’s badge.

“It’s kind of like the passing of arms a little bit, like, I am putting my trust in you to take care of this city that I took care of,” said Patrol Officer Ziegler.

Deputy Chief Ziegler says he’s proud of his son and those choosing a career to protect others.

“It’s a great noble profession. I applaud everyone that goes into it,” said Deputy Chief Ziegler.

The badge is a symbol to the public of law enforcement’s role.

“I hope one, they feel protected, obviously, but I also hope it’s a positive experience for them,” said Patrol Officer Ziegler.

Jalen has completed his in-house training. Next, he will train for three weeks in the field and attend the police academy in June.

Once Jalen completes his field officer training program, Deputy Chief Ziegler will shift from the field side to the support side of the department so he will never supervise Jalen directly.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
Old Bismarck businesses
Bismarck 150th Anniversary Series: early businesses
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum waives hours of service for commercial drivers hauling agricultural inputs
marales trial day 2
Ward County jury hears opening statements in Bradley Morales retrial
weather 5/10/22
Evening Weather 5/10/22