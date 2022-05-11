New curriculum in development for K-12 students in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in five years, the state of North Dakota is working on new educational standards for students from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

It’s a process that takes more than a year and determines what students will be learning in classrooms for years to come.

“We deal with the basic skills and the basic knowledge that students would need to have when we are writing the standards,” said Davonne Eldredge, assistant director of academic support at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction

A lot has happened over the past five years — a contentious election, the pandemic, racial injustice protests and so much more.

So how will students learn about these historical events in the classroom?

Eldredge says each school district will take the standards determined by the state and then individually choose how students will learn about the events of the past few years.

Drawing up the new standards for the state is a community effort.

Right now, the North Dakota State Public Instruction is asking for help from educators.

Then, parents will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts and suggestions for the standards as well.

“We are writing standards for the future of our students here in North Dakota, they have to have a North Dakota flavor to them,” said Eldredge. “They have to pertain to the lives of the kids, of the students that we have here in our state. And so, therefore, we work toward having the input of the stakeholders that we have in our state to influence the education of the students within our schools.”

This curriculum will take about a year to develop and likely will be implemented in the 2023-2024 school year.

The last time the state education standards were updated was in 2017.

