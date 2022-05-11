Advertisement

Minot Senior Coalition honors first responders with return of 'Salute to Seniors'

"Salute to Seniors" event Tuesday
"Salute to Seniors" event Tuesday(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Senior Coalition brought back its annual “Salute to Seniors” event Tuesday, following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The theme for this year’s event was “Salute to Our First Responders.”

Each year in May, the coalition invites senior citizens from across the Minot area to the City Auditorium for a day of entertainment, food, and informational booths.

Entertainers included the Max Public School Band, Jerry Schlag & Friends, Larry Nelson, and Dan Wagner performing as Johnny Cash and Elvis.

KMOT News Director & Anchor Joe Skurzewski reprised his role as emcee of the event.

This was the coalition’s 24th Salute to Seniors. Organizers said they are planning a bigger event next year for the 25th show.

