Minot Police asking for public’s help in locating missing person

Ashlan Garcia
Ashlan Garcia(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man reported missing in mid-April.

Police said Ashlan Garcia was reported missing April 18.

Garcia is 5′6″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators said Garcia left home without his wallet or cell phone.

Anyone with tips on Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Minot Police Detective Lentz at 701-857-9846.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip here.

Your News Leader has reached out to Minot Police for information on why this case was sent to the media on May 11, and will update as we learn more.

