Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – If you live in Minot, and are in need of a working smoke detector, the community may be able to help you out this weekend.

The Minot Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon to help local families install free detectors in their homes.

During these home visits, volunteers and firefighters will also share life-saving information on the cause of home fires, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

Those who wish to volunteer can head to the Minot Red Cross office.

Those interested in applying to get a detector installed can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.