Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you live in Minot, and are in need of a working smoke detector, the community may be able to help you out this weekend.
The Minot Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon to help local families install free detectors in their homes.
During these home visits, volunteers and firefighters will also share life-saving information on the cause of home fires, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.
Those who wish to volunteer can head to the Minot Red Cross office.
Those interested in applying to get a detector installed can do so here.
