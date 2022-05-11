Advertisement

Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot

Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors(KFYR)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you live in Minot, and are in need of a working smoke detector, the community may be able to help you out this weekend.

The Minot Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon to help local families install free detectors in their homes.

During these home visits, volunteers and firefighters will also share life-saving information on the cause of home fires, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

Those who wish to volunteer can head to the Minot Red Cross office.

Those interested in applying to get a detector installed can do so here.

