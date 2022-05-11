Meet ‘Red’: Minot Zoo welcomes baby Bactrian camel

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo family has grown once again this year!

This time, the zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian camel.

Red, a female calf, was born to parents Sisco and Quora April 28.

She was roughly 46 lbs. at birth, and has grown since then!

The zoo says Red is doing great, and is on display.

She’s the latest in a string of births at the zoo.

Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed three Amur tiger cubs--Luka, Dmitri, and Viktoria--and more recently, a baby bison.

