Meet ‘Red’: Minot Zoo welcomes baby Bactrian camel

Baby Bactrian camel at the Roosevelt Park Zoo named Red(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo family has grown once again this year!

This time, the zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian camel.

Red, a female calf, was born to parents Sisco and Quora April 28.

She was roughly 46 lbs. at birth, and has grown since then!

The zoo says Red is doing great, and is on display.

She’s the latest in a string of births at the zoo.

Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed three Amur tiger cubs--Luka, Dmitri, and Viktoria--and more recently, a baby bison.

