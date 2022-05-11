Mandan man pleads not guilty to stealing $160,000 of drugs from pharmacy

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who police say stole large quantities of drugs from Glen Ullin Pharmacy has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Maurice Delage stole mostly pain medication from the pharmacy in Sept. 2021. Court documents report that the street value of the drugs was greater than $160,000.

Tuesday, Delage waived a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to theft, burglary, and criminal mischief among other charges.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in June.

