Mandan man pleads not guilty to stealing $160,000 of drugs from pharmacy

31-year-old Maurice Delage
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who police say stole large quantities of drugs from Glen Ullin Pharmacy has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Maurice Delage stole mostly pain medication from the pharmacy in Sept. 2021. Court documents report that the street value of the drugs was greater than $160,000.

Tuesday, Delage waived a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to theft, burglary, and criminal mischief among other charges.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in June.

