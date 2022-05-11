Advertisement

Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man

Jessica Saueressig and Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (Oscar Ortiz)
(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two felony jury trials have been canceled for a pair accused in the shooting death of a Watford City man.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The couple was arrested two days later in Minnesota.

In April, Saueressig pleaded guilty to hindering law enforcement. A judge sentenced her to five years in prison, all suspended. She was set to testify against Mendivil-Beltran. She’s now serving three years on probation.

Mendivil-Beltran was set to stand trial next week but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. A judge will sentence him in July. He faces up to ten years in prison.

