Advertisement

Hettinger man in custody after prosecutors say he sent child sexual abuse materials on app

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have arrested a Hettinger man who prosecutors say sent child sexual abuse materials on a messaging app.

Law enforcement officers say a tip led them to arrest Timothy Smith on 14 charges of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. Prosecutors say last November Smith used the KIK app to transmit multiple explicit videos of children.

Each charge is a class A felony and carries a 20-year maximum penalty.

Smith is in custody on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Dondarro Watts
Bismarck man to see two years in prison for leaving quadriplegic person without care, means of communication
Bismarck woman’s creative ads fill social media with positivity, smiles
goodrich school closing
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
power grid reliability
With rolling blackouts possible this summer, ND PSC discusses power grid reliability