Hettinger man in custody after prosecutors say he sent child sexual abuse materials on app

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have arrested a Hettinger man who prosecutors say sent child sexual abuse materials on a messaging app.

Law enforcement officers say a tip led them to arrest Timothy Smith on 14 charges of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. Prosecutors say last November Smith used the KIK app to transmit multiple explicit videos of children.

Each charge is a class A felony and carries a 20-year maximum penalty.

Smith is in custody on a $20,000 bond.

