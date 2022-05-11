Advertisement

Dickinson has new personal training room at community center

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s West River Community Center has a new workout space.

The personal training room features lots of equipment and provides clients a unique exercise experience.

TJ Dempsey can often be found in the training area. It’s a new and private space he and his clients can now workout in.

Dempsey says the upgrade from the general gym is special.

“It’s actually incredible, I know its got nice, new equipment and everything, but it’s incredible in the fact that we can train up to four people in here at a time,” said TJ Dempsey, personal trainer.

The room also gives clients a more personalized workout experience.

“Getting some practice in a more isolated environment like this to start, and then translating out there as they learn some things in here is usually the way we want to go, you know, we want them to be able to do this independently,” said Dempsey.

The project was set to be completed by 2021 but there were some hiccups.

“We had a lot of problems with shipping delays and the iron shortages, so we ordered equipment back last August and it took about seven to eight months to get equipment here,” said Matt Mack, Recreation and Facilities Director.

But even with the challenges, Dickinson’s Parks and Recreation staff couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

If you would like to learn more about the space or personal training, visit westrivercommunitycenter.com.

