Advertisement

Burgum waives hours of service for commercial drivers hauling agricultural inputs

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Gov. Doug Burgum
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order Tuesday granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting all agricultural inputs, including dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed, to assist producers in North Dakota who are facing a delayed spring and limited timeframe for planting and treating fields.

“Due to late snowfalls, extended cold, historic flooding and extreme weather events, our North Dakota farmers are facing a challenging and compressed planting season in addition to global supply chain disruptions and labor and facility shortages,” Burgum said. “Waiving hours of service for these commercial drivers will help ensure that sufficient planting and fertilizer resources are available during this delayed and shortened planting season.”

The 30-day waiver, requested by state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is effective as of Tuesday. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Goodrich's twelve students performed in the school's final spring concert Tuesday night
Goodrich public school to close its doors for good
Old Bismarck businesses
Bismarck 150th Anniversary Series: early businesses
marales trial day 2
Ward County jury hears opening statements in Bradley Morales retrial
weather 5/10/22
Evening Weather 5/10/22