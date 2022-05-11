Bismarck woman’s creative ads fill social media with positivity, smiles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Social media has made it easier to sell things you no longer want.

Just post a photo and a few words about the item and post it online and sit back and watch your item sell.

One Bismarck is not only decluttering, but she is also filling social media with smiles and positivity with her online ads.

Shannon Keller has a way with words.

“I enjoy writing,” she said.

These days, her writing centers around ads on Facebook.

“For years I’ve been posting ads,” she said.

About six weeks ago, Keller took her ads to a new level. Her listings will make you smile and make you want to buy whatever she’s selling. Each ad she writes offers a glimpse of her personality.

“I like to think I’m funny,” Keller said with a laugh. “Again, my family is like, ‘Shannon if you need to say you’re funny, maybe you’re not so funny.’ I just think they don’t have a good sense of humor.”

Her Facebook followers seem to think she’s pretty funny.

“People were sending me private messages and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so funny that made my day I had to read it and reread it and I read it to my spouse, and I shared it with my friends.’ I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, like that is amazing.’”

Amazing, because when Keller wrote her first ad, she was feeling a little sad.

“I was feeling down, and I had a pile of stuff on the kitchen table that I needed to get posted. And I just started typing and it just kept coming and coming and flowing,” she recalled.

That ad was for a set of kettle bell weights.

“I think my caption was something like, ‘Chubby arms are in,’” said Keller.

She sold those kettle bells, a garage heater, diamond earrings and a 31 tote. Keller has been posting about one item per week. So far, everything she’s posted has sold for her asking price. But for Keller, it’s not even about the money, or the decluttering; it’s about making people smile.

“The world is full of negative things all around us on social media and everywhere. If I can put something out there that’s funny and that’s going to make your day and make you laugh, I’m going to keep doing it.”

And that’s something money can’t buy.

Keller posts about one item a week. You can find her ads on most Bismarck Facebook selling pages. Just search her name.

