Bismarck man to see two years in prison for leaving quadriplegic person without care, means of communication

Dondarro Watts
Dondarro Watts(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A District Court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for neglecting the needs of a quadriplegic person in his care.

Police say they suspected 33-year-old Dondarro Watts of dealing drugs and searched his home in July 2021 when they found a vulnerable adult left without care.

Court documents report that the adult, who was unable to move except to turn his head and speak, was found in soiled clothing and without food, water, or means of communication for more than 24 hours. Police said, “had it not been for us seeking the search warrant for drugs it is possible [the victim’s] situation could have become fatal.”

Professional in-home care had been terminated around two weeks prior for undisclosed reasons. Watts admitted that caregiving had become his responsibility.

Tuesday, Watts pleaded guilty to endangering an eligible adult.

Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Watts to two years in prison with 231 days credit for time already served.

