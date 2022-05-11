Panda Express coming to Bismarck
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another new restaurant announced it has found a new home in Bismarck.
Jessica Knudson with Aspen Group has confirmed Panda Express completed a land sale. They will build in north Bismarck between Costco and Haycreek shops.
Bismarck would be the third city in North Dakota to open a Panda Express, the first two being in Fargo and Grand Forks. They have not released an opening date yet.
