Panda Express coming to Bismarck

Panda Express
Panda Express(Aspen Group LLP Facebook Page)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another new restaurant announced it has found a new home in Bismarck.

Jessica Knudson with Aspen Group has confirmed Panda Express completed a land sale. They will build in north Bismarck between Costco and Haycreek shops.

Bismarck would be the third city in North Dakota to open a Panda Express, the first two being in Fargo and Grand Forks. They have not released an opening date yet.

