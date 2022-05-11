Panda Express coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another new restaurant announced it has found a new home in Bismarck.

Jessica Knudson with Aspen Group has confirmed Panda Express completed a land sale. They will build in north Bismarck between Costco and Haycreek shops.

Bismarck would be the third city in North Dakota to open a Panda Express, the first two being in Fargo and Grand Forks. They have not released an opening date yet.

