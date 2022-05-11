Advertisement

AR scavenger hunt for Bismarck’s 150th

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck is turning 150 this year, and city officials have created a fun way to learn more about the city’s history.

Bismarck teamed up with InnovatAR, an augmented reality company based in Bismarck, to create an app that provides an interactive experience for residents and visitors of Bismarck. The app is the platform that will host six scavenger hunts from May to September.

“It encourages both residents and visitors to the city to get out and explore the historical sites and attractions that we’ll have this summer. It is very similar to Pokemon Go, but it has the utility of actually helping you find people and places,” said Zander Mabin, Founder/CEO of InnovatAR.

The first scavenger hunt is on May 14 and will take place at the Capitol. Zander says each time you complete a scavenger hunt, you can enter to win prizes, which have been donated. For more information, visit this story on our website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Line worker rodeo, the annual event at Bismarck State College
New class of line workers prepare for careers in North Dakota
Proposals for Opioid Disposal
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot
Jurors in and out of the courtroom during third day in Morales retrial
Dickinson has new personal training room at community center