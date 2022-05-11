AR scavenger hunt for Bismarck’s 150th

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck is turning 150 this year, and city officials have created a fun way to learn more about the city’s history.

Bismarck teamed up with InnovatAR, an augmented reality company based in Bismarck, to create an app that provides an interactive experience for residents and visitors of Bismarck. The app is the platform that will host six scavenger hunts from May to September.

“It encourages both residents and visitors to the city to get out and explore the historical sites and attractions that we’ll have this summer. It is very similar to Pokemon Go, but it has the utility of actually helping you find people and places,” said Zander Mabin, Founder/CEO of InnovatAR.

The first scavenger hunt is on May 14 and will take place at the Capitol. Zander says each time you complete a scavenger hunt, you can enter to win prizes, which have been donated. For more information, visit this story on our website.

