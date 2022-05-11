Advertisement

Anne Carlsen Centers throughout ND create an inclusive environment, independent clients

Anne Carlsen
Anne Carlsen(Courtesy: The Anne Carlsen Center)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown, Bismarck, Minot and other locations throughout North Dakota, has a long history of independence. The organization is guided by its founder and namesake, Anne Carlsen, who had a positive attitude and a mission of inclusiveness.

Anne Carlsen was born in 1915 without forearms and lower legs but refused to let that stop her from living life like other children. 80 years later, the Anne Carlsen Center has grown to eight locations and offers various services to children with special needs. Their mission stems from the life Anne Carlsen led.

”The Anne Carlsen Center exists to make the world a more inclusive place where independence is a gift to all. And so, it always comes back to that,” said West Region Vice President Beth Thune.

The Anne Carlsen Center in Bismarck offers speech and occupational therapy, behavioral health, and autism assistance, as well as in-home and respite care. Their list of services is tailored to the unique needs of the children and their families.

”All different kinds of skills, like anything really, going to the grocery store, learning to eat at a restaurant. So, really, any skill the family wants to work on, any skill that makes that child more independent is a skill that we’re going to work on,” said Rebecca Parisien, a board-certified behavior analyst.

Parisien says success stories are often in the small, everyday things that can be taken for granted. Something as routine as a trip to the grocery store can change lives.

”She was able to make it through Wal-Mart, a full Wal-Mart trip, the child was helping pull things off the shelf at her direction,” said Parisien.

The Anne Carlsen Center in Bismarck has been open for about eight years and can help kids at any stage in life change their life. The Anne Carlsen Center hosts a variety of fundraisers throughout the year to help support its mission, including a night at the Bismarck Larks’ baseball game on July 29th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Line worker rodeo, the annual event at Bismarck State College
New class of line workers prepare for careers in North Dakota
Proposals for Opioid Disposal
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors
Minot Fire, Red Cross helping install smoke detectors this weekend in Minot
Jurors in and out of the courtroom during third day in Morales retrial
Dickinson has new personal training room at community center