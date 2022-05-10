Williston Economic Development riding momentum of early success at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first buildings at Williston Square are completed, and Williston Economic Development is hoping their early success and bring even more business there.

Slim Chickens has already opened to large sales numbers, while clothing store Genesis will be opening soon. Pizza Ranch and Sanford Health will be breaking ground in the area this week. With more buildings and early successes, officials with Economic Development say they hope they can add more big-name brands to the square.

“The opportunity is here for quick service and drive-thru restaurants. You’re actually seeing that with an actual physical structure that is open. The opportunities for more restaurants coming to this market, I think we’ll see that happen fairly quickly,” said Wenko.

Wenko added that Economic Development is in talks with other fast-food chains. While nothing is set in stone, he added he is confident that some big announcements could be coming by the end of the year.

