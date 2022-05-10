Advertisement

Williston Economic Development riding momentum of early success at Williston Square

Williston Square development
Williston Square development(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first buildings at Williston Square are completed, and Williston Economic Development is hoping their early success and bring even more business there.

Slim Chickens has already opened to large sales numbers, while clothing store Genesis will be opening soon. Pizza Ranch and Sanford Health will be breaking ground in the area this week. With more buildings and early successes, officials with Economic Development say they hope they can add more big-name brands to the square.

“The opportunity is here for quick service and drive-thru restaurants. You’re actually seeing that with an actual physical structure that is open. The opportunities for more restaurants coming to this market, I think we’ll see that happen fairly quickly,” said Wenko.

Wenko added that Economic Development is in talks with other fast-food chains. While nothing is set in stone, he added he is confident that some big announcements could be coming by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Bond set in attempted murder case, Frederick Meyer
Judge sets $500,000 bond in Bismarck Motor Motel attempted murder case
Wing students, teachers surprise school custodian with 80th birthday party
Crews extinguish early morning fire at Westlie Truck Center
10PM Sportscast 5/09/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/09/2022