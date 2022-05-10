Trial begins for Bismarck man who prosecutors say tried to kill man in jail fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A felony jury trial began Tuesday for a Bismarck man who prosecutors say tried to kill a man during a jail fight.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Gonzalez was in custody on several charges including theft of a vehicle and fleeing from police when he began beating another inmate at the jail. They say the assault lasted around six minutes and surveillance footage showed Gonzalez striking the other inmate until he fell to the floor where Gonzalez stomped on his head and choked him.

Gonzales is charged with attempted murder.

The other inmate received medical attention and later returned to the jail.

Gonzalez’ trial began with jury selection and opening arguments. It’s scheduled to last until Thursday.

